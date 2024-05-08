INTERVIEW|Those speaking Pakistan's language should be charged with treason, sent to jail: Shinde

"He has been in Maharashtra politics, national politics for such a long time. Maharashtra should have progressed so much during this time. He was also the agriculture minister. What our government has done for farmers, no other government has been able to do so far. That I can say with full confidence," Shinde said.

He said Rs 6,000 is being given by the Centre and the state government is adding another Rs 6,000 to it, making it Rs 12,000 for farmers every year.

"They are getting crop insurance for free. There are so many schemes for farmers and our government gives them top priority," he said.

On what he called anti-India statements by several opposition leaders, the Shiv Sena leader said, "They are speaking in Pakistan's favour and in their language. This is their misfortune only. But we will not leave those who speak against our country. These people should be jailed after being charged with treason."

"These people live in India and praise Pakistan. If Farooq Abdullah asks whether Pakistan is wearing bangles, who are these people? Are they Pakistani or Hindustani? Are they traitors or our own citizens? Such people should be put behind bars after charging them with treason," Shinde told PTI.