TNCC knocks Madras HC's door to restrain PM Modi from making ‘communal’ speeches

CHENNAI: Having come under continuous attacks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election campaigns, including accusations about providing reservations on religious lines, the Congress party has knocked on the doors of Madras High Court, seeking orders to refrain him from making such ‘derogatory’ and ‘communal rhetoric’ targeting the minorities and discrediting the party.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai has moved the petition. The party’s advocate AP Suryaprakasam made a mention of the matter before the vacation bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and R Kalaimathi on Wednesday.