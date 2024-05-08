TNCC knocks Madras HC's door to restrain PM Modi from making ‘communal’ speeches

CHENNAI: Having come under continuous attacks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election campaigns, including accusations about providing reservations on religious lines, the Congress party has knocked on the doors of Madras High Court, seeking orders to refrain him from making such ‘derogatory’ and ‘communal rhetoric’ targeting the minorities and discrediting the party.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai has moved the petition. The party’s advocate AP Suryaprakasam made a mention of the matter before the vacation bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and R Kalaimathi on Wednesday.
He told the bench the Registry of the High Court was reluctant to number the petition, citing the allegations against the Prime Minister, and sought the court to advise the Registry on this. However, the bench told the counsel to submit a reply to the queries raised by the Registry and re-present the petition.
The petition stated that the Prime Minister’s derogatory remarks against specific communities such as Muslims, including his recent comments regarding “mangal sutra” and “birth rates among Muslims” were not only “disrespectful” but also “shameful and treacherous” as they fuel communal tensions and sow division among the people.
Saying that the Prime Minister’s election speeches targeted Muslims across the country, the TNCC alleged that he was trying to create a fear psychosis in the minds of the people and whip up communal passions.
“He wants Indian citizens to fight among themselves and shed blood in the streets of India to force the majority people to vote for BJP,” the petition said.
Arguing that the Prime Minister was making “false and derogative” statements against the Opposition Parties, the petition said that though the statements were made in Rajasthan and Gujarat, they would have repercussions in Tamil Nadu as well.
The TNCC also alleged that the Election Commission of India has failed miserably to prevent the Prime Minister from making such statements. It sought the court to direct the ECI to issue notice to the Prime Minister, seeking his explanation for his “hate speech” and take immediate and decisive action to curb “false, derogatory statements and communal rhetoric,” based on a representation submitted (to the ECI) by the Congress.
The party further sought the court to restrain Modi from making misleading statements, tarnishing the credibility of Congress to ensure a level playing field for all the political parties to campaign in a free and fair manner.