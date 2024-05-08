Two tremors of below 4 magnitude recorded near Talala town in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A tremor of 3.7 magnitude hit Talala, a town in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, on Wednesday afternoon, which was soon followed by another tremor of 3.4 magnitude, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The 3.7 magnitude tremor was recorded with its epicentre around 13 kilometres from north-northeast (NNE) from Talala in Saurashtra region of the state at 3.14 pm, the ISR said in its report.

At 3.18 pm, another tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit with its epicentre 12 km NNE from Talala, it said.

No damage to life or property was reported, the district administration said.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Kutch shook Gujarat on January 26, 2001. It was the third largest and second most destructive in India in two centuries.

A large number of towns and villages in the district suffered almost complete destruction, killing around 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.