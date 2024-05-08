Woes of senior cabin crew hits Air India Express; airline says leadership ready for discussions

NEW DELHI: Last month, a senior female cabin crew member of Air India Express landed at the Bangalore airport late in the night.

After completing the duty formalities and stepping out of the airport, she and three female colleagues came to know that their hotel bookings by the airline were not confirmed.

Though the bookings were done after much efforts and numerous calls, the experience has rattled her and she is now contemplating quitting the airline, where she has been working for more than eight years.

On the condition of anonymity, she said that particular day was very bad and there was no proper support for the cabin crew.

There is a lot of stress and apart from requiring to share rooms during layovers, sometimes the assigned hotel rooms do not have adequate facilities, the cabin crew member told PTI.

Room sharing, lack of proper support, revised salary structure and alleged differential treatment of experienced crew members and mismanagement are among the issues being flagged by a section of the senior cabin crew members.