15-year-old found dead on tracks, parents allege forced conversion, rape in UP; suspect on the run

BAREILLY: Police are looking for a 22-year-old man after the parents of a teenaged girl alleged that he raped her and pushed her before a train here after months of harassment.

The mother of the 15-year-old girl, whose body was found on the railway tracks on Wednesday, also alleged that the man had made her convert to Islam a month back.

Members of local right-wing Hindu groups staged a protest against the incident outside the police station on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the mother's complaint to the police, Fariyad (22), who was from the same locality as them, was harassing her daughter for the last seven months.