5,457 'illegal immigrants' detected in Manipur's Kamjong district: CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has detected 5,457 illegal immigrants in the Kamjong district and measures are being taken for their deportation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The biometric data of 5,173 people have been collected, he said on X.

"The biometrics of those staying at Phaikoh, Huimi Thana/Sangkalok refugee camps are being obtained," an official said.