Afghan diplomat caught smuggling gold into India left for US before tendering resignation

NEW DELHI: The lone Afghan woman diplomat in India who was caught smuggling 25 kgs of gold last month has allegedly fled to the US.

Zakia Wardak, a US citizen, served as the first female Consul General of Afghanistan in Mumbai and an advocate for inclusion and women’s rights.

The 58-year-old was apprehended by the Department of Revenue intelligence (DRI) with 25 kgs of gold that she allegedly smuggled from Dubai to Mumbai on April 25th.

The gold was stitched to her inner clothing and carried it in the inner layers of her jacket, her leggings and body were strapped with gold worth Rs 18.6 crore.