Afghan diplomat caught smuggling gold into India left for US before tendering resignation

NEW DELHI: The lone Afghan woman diplomat in India who was caught smuggling 25 kgs of gold last month has allegedly fled to the US.
Zakia Wardak, a US citizen, served as the first female Consul General of Afghanistan in Mumbai and an advocate for inclusion and women’s rights.
The 58-year-old was apprehended by the Department of Revenue intelligence (DRI) with 25 kgs of gold that she allegedly smuggled from Dubai to Mumbai on April 25th.
The gold was stitched to her inner clothing and carried it in the inner layers of her jacket, her leggings and body were strapped with gold worth Rs 18.6 crore.
Accompanied by her son, Wardak brought in these gold bars each weighing 900 gms.
However, Wardak wasn't arrested as she had diplomatic immunity.
Interestingly, in her resignation letter, which she shared on social media, she attributed her stepping down from her post to personal attacks on her ethnicity.
"It is with great regret that I announce my decision to step down from my role at the consulate and Embassy of Afghanistan in Mumbai effective May 5th,’’ said Wardak on Saturday.
Wardak in her resignation went on to say that during the past year she had faced personal attacks aimed at her and her family.
"It had become increasingly clear that the public narrative is unfairly targeted the only female representative within this system, rather than focusing on constructive assistance and support,’’ said Wardak in her resignation.