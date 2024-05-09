'Bahu' vs 'bahu' vs 'chacha sasur': Chautalas fight among themselves in Hisar LS seat

She also questioned the BJP candidate's claims of development in the state, saying it was not visible on the ground. It has become clear that the BJP-JJP only want power, she added.

Sunaina Chautala pointed out that Abhay Chautala, who was the lone MLA of his party, resigned from the assembly amid the farmers' stir in support of them. She said her party is following the principles and carrying forward the ideology of the late Jat patriarch Chaudhary Devi Lal.

On the other hand, Naina Chautala said everyone knew who the real well-wisher of the farmers was as she asserted that her son Dushyant Chautala, as the deputy CM, ensured timely payment to farmers after timely procurement of their produce. Ranjit Chautala, meanwhile, did not seem to be perturbed with his relatives entering the poll fray and said it was their "democratic right".

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana just like in the previous general elections and that Narendra Modi would become the prime minister for the third time.