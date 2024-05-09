Bengal: Bongaon LS seat all set to offer litmus test to BJP post CAA rules notification

BONGAON: The citadel of the Matua refugee community in West Bengal, the Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district, seems all set to figuratively double up as BJP's litmus paper and test whether the party's key agenda of implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act actually cuts ice with the voters.

Bordering Bangladesh, Bongaon has a long history of migration of people from the other side of the barbed wire fence and is crucial for the Trinamool Congress, too, given the party's staunch anti-CAA stance.

The constituency, currently held by the BJP, has emerged as a crucible where politics intertwines with identity, and where the promises of ideological agendas meet with the realities of their implementation.

No wonder then that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Bongaon has become a focal point of intense political manoeuvring, with the BJP, emboldened by the recent notification of CAA rules, positioning itself as the harbinger of hope for the Matuas by tapping into their aspirations for recognition and security.

The TMC, on its part, faces the daunting task of reclaiming the seat which it had won twice in 2009 and 2014.

The state's ruling dispensation aims to resonate with the concerns of the Matuas, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties of the CAA.

Experts feel that the party's success will hinge on TMC's ability to sway voter sentiment and undermine the BJP's narrative.

Post CAA, it's clearly advantage-BJP in Bongaon. But following uncertainties among the community over dos and don'ts regarding the implementation of the Act, it's uncertain how that apparent advantage pans out on the day of polls. For TMC, it will be a challenge to wrest the seat, political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said.