Bhopal BJP leader booked after minor son casts his vote, posts entire act on Facebook

BHOPAL: A ruling BJP leader was booked for allegedly letting his minor son cast his vote and for filming and posting the entire act on Facebook during the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Taking the video to the social media platform 'X', Piyush Babele, the media advisor to ex-state Congress chief Kamal Nath wrote, “BJP’s district panchayat member Vinay Mehar got his minor son to cast his vote. Made a video, posted it on Facebook, Will any action be taken? The collector said that an inquiry is being conducted and if found guilty, strict action will be taken against the presiding officer and the concerned person.”

The opposition Congress also questioned how a mobile phone was allowed into the polling booth and how the minor was allowed to accompany his father into the booth.