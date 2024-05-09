Bombay HC fumes over construction of godown on open land in Pune to store EVMs

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the proposed usage of a plot of land in Pune reserved as open space to construct a godown to store EVMs (electronic voting machines) and VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor noted what concerned it was not the change of use of the plot but the manner in which it was being done by district authorities without following any procedure mandated in law, sending a wrong signal in the process.

"We understand conducting elections is an overwhelming public purpose in our democracy, but even for this law should be followed," CJ Upadhyaya observed, adding "What else is lawlessness if we permit this."

Polling for the Pune Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 13.

A Pune resident, Prashant Raul, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the HC claiming the Metro Eco Park at Ravet in the western Maharashtra city was proposed to be used to construct a godown to store EVMs and VVPAT machines.

Raul's advocate Ronita Bhattacharya told the bench that the site was reserved as a recreational space for citizens and around 600 plants and trees have been planted there as part of compensatory plantation for the Pune Metro project.