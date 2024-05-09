Cine stars Vyjayanthimala, Chiranjeevi, late justice M Fathima Beevi conferred Padma awards

NEW DELHI: Yesteryear actor Vyjayanthimala Bali, Telugu star Konidela Chiranjeevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court late M Fathima Beevi and "Bombay Samachar" owner Hormusji N Cama were among the eminent persons conferred Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

BJP leader O Rajagopal, Ladakh's spiritual leader Togdan Rinpochey, Tamil actor late "Captain" Vijayakant (both posthumous), group editor and CEO of Gujarati newspaper "Janmabhoomi" Kundan Vyas were also conferred Padma awards at a civil investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While 90-year-old Bali and Chiranjeevi were given Padma Vibhushan, Beevi, Cama, Rajagopal, Vijayakant, Rinpochey and Vyas were conferred Padma Bhushan.

Family members of Beevi, Vijayakant and Rinpochey received the awards.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.