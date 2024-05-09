Congress manifesto a 'charter of the poor', asserts Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli campaign

LUCKNOW: In a series of ‘Nukkad’ (street) meetings held across Rae Bareli, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday, claimed that the Congress party's manifesto—the Nyaya Patra – was the manifesto of the poor.

“In our manifesto, we have incorporated only those guarantees which we have already implemented in the states ruled by Congress,” she said while addressing small meetings at Munshiganj, Kaslaha, Rajapur, Belakhara, Lodhwari, Bhadokar and many other blocks.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been staying in Rae Bareli to supervise Rahul Gandhi's election campaign until May 18.

The Congress official stated that the challenges encountered by the farmers under the existing government could potentially be resolved with the proper intention.

Priyanka has prominently emphasized her family ties during her visits to Rae Bareli, which is regarded as the family stronghold, aiming to connect with the locals emotionally while also showcasing the progress in the constituency during the Congress rule.

“Rae Bareli is our family. We got AIIMS, rail coach factory, rail wheel factory, NTPC, NIFT, central school here and all that what we did raised the stature of Rae Bareli,” she asserted questioning if any of the BJP leaders visited the constituency to show his work here.

She accused the BJP of diverting people’s attention from the main issues taking it to the religion and other non-issues.

“The PM says that Congress will usurp your property, your possessions. Has the Congress party ever sone so during the last 55 years?” she asked the people. She added that the BJP leaders had nothing to put forward as their achievement but to spread lies.