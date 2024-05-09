Conventional capabilities need to be scaled up along with tech use: Lt Gen

BENGALURU: Boots on the ground continue to be necessary for national security despite the emergence and use of cutting edge technologies (in security operations), said Lt Gen AK Singh, general officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command while delivering a keynote address on the second day of the ‘Southern Star Army Academic Industry Interface (S2A2I2)’ in Bengaluru.

He said that while disruptive technologies like AI are important (in strategic operations) one “cannot forget legacy platforms and conventional warfare capabilities. Capturing and defending territory needs boots on the ground - infantry, trenches, mines. The legacy platforms should continue to improve,” he said while giving the example of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking about the nature and future of global conflicts, he added that instead of using brute force, countries are pursuing “national interests through regional, bilateral, multilateral groupings.”

He stressed that for peace and stability there are three major requisites - strong armed forces, stable economy and internal situation, and spoke about the importance of a synergy among industry, academia and army to enable a robust eco system for defence innovation.

“While other sectors plateau at some point, defence manufacturing has much scope for growth, and can boost the Indian economy besides giving the armed forces more teeth, strength and resilience,” said the senior Army officer.

Regarding the fast evolving start up culture in India, he said that there is a need for more start ups in the defence sector. “Only 200 out of 1,35,253 start ups are related to defence. This needs to increase. They need hand holding,” while giving the examples of defence manufacturing in the United States, Russia, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, which has “propelled economy and country,” he said.

The General said that peninsular India can be a catalyst for Atmanirbhartha (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing.

Chairman, National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) and former ambassador, PS Raghavan in his keynote address spoke about the emerging geopolitics and future of conflicts and said that conflicts are arising out of energy and water security and need no crystal gaze to predict them.

The three-day conclave has been organized by Dakshin Bharat Area under Lt Gen KS Brar, general officer commanding, DB Area in collaboration with Synergia Foundation - a Bengaluru based strategic think tank. “The speed at which technology is moving is beyond the grasp of any large organisation. There is a lot of indigenous technology available in the country and linking it to use case in the defence sector is critical,” said President, Synergia, Tobby Simon.