Dushyant Chautala writes to Haryana governor, seeks floor test after three Independents quit BJP government

Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala has written to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and sought a floor test after three Independent MLA's withdrew their support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The Congress on Wednesday sought the imposition of President's Rule followed by fresh polls in Haryana after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP dispensation, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

The main opposition has also asked the JJP, the INLD and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu to write similar letters to the governor to give credence to their claim of opposing the BJP.

This is developing story.