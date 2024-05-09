EC announces repolling in Parthampur polling station of Gujarat's Dahod LS seat after allegation of booth capturing

AHMEDABAD: The Election Commission has made a significant decision regarding booth capturing in the Dahod Lok Sabha seat.

Following an incident at the Parthampur polling station in Santrampur,where booth capturing occurred, instructions have been issued for a re-poll.

The Election Commission has scheduled the re-poll for May 11, specifically at polling station number 220 in Parthampura village. The re-voting process will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

On Wednesday, a video circulating on social media purportedly showed Vijay Bhabhor, son of a BJP leader, attempting to capture a polling booth and engage in fraudulent voting.

Allegedly, Bhabhor captured a polling booth in Dahod, Gujarat, and livestreamed from inside the poll booth, the post was later removed. Accusations claim he verbally assaulted officials and participated in fraudulent voting. An FIR has been lodged in the Mahisagar District regarding the incident.

In the viral video, the accused claims ownership of the EVM and other equipment, stating "they belong to his father."

An FIR has been filed against two individuals, Vijay Bhabhor and Magan Damor, based on the complaint lodged by Santrampur Mamlatdar I.P. Pathan. The charges against them include IPC Sections 128, 121, 122, 131/B, 171/D, and 135. Both individuals have been apprehended.

The police official stated that Bhabhor arrived at the polling booth to vote at 5:49 pm and departed by 5:54 pm. During this brief period, he reportedly streamed live on Instagram and allegedly engaged in bogus voting by casting votes for two other individuals.

Following the booth capturing incident, Dahod's Congress candidate, Dr. Prabhaben Taviad, filed a complaint against Vijay Bhabhor with the district collector and the district election officer.

The Congress party has urged the Election Commission to take action in response to the incident. Additionally, following the incident's escalation.