ED enters Jharkhand ministry office; seizes cash from min’s PS chamber

RANCHI: For the first time in Jharkhand, Enforcement Directorate sleuths on Wednesday entered the state rural development ministry office at Project Building in Ranchi and searched the files following the cash haul of Rs. 35.23 crore from the residence of Jahangir Alam, the domestic help of Sanjiv Lal who is the personal secretary to the Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam.

The ED recovered Rs. 1.75 lakh new currency notes and Rs 28,000 in old 500 notes from the official chamber of Minister Alamgir Alam’s private secretary Sanjeev Lal. Sanjeev Lal, who is currently under ED custody, was also taken along with the ED sleuths.

This is the first time an ED team entered a ministry compound in the state. On Monday, the ED recovered Rs 35.23 crore in cash from the residence of Jahangir Alam, the domestic help of Sanjiv Lal following which both were arrested late at night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).