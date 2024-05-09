Eyeing clean sweep, BJP faced tough fight in four Gwalior-Chambal seats

BHOPAL: The third and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, which were held on Tuesday, may turn out to be the toughest phase for the ruling BJP, which has been aiming to win all 29 seats in the state this time.

According to informed sources on the ground, four of the nine seats where polling occurred on Tuesday could have seen a tough battle between the BJP and the Congress.

The four seats include the Rajgarh seat of central MP, from where ex-CM and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh is the Congress candidate after 33 years from his home seat, and three seats of the Gwalior-Chambal region, including Gwalior, Morena and Bhind.