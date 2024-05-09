'Heard only allegations': Renowned jurists invite PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to public debate

Both sides have asked each other questions about their respective manifestos as well as their stand on the constitutionally protected scheme of social justice.

The letter stated, "As members of the public, we are concerned that we have heard only allegations and challenges from either side and not heard any meaningful responses. As we are aware today's digital world carries with it a propensity for misinformation, misrepresentation, and manipulation. In these circumstances, it is fundamentally important to ensure that the public is well educated about all aspects of the debate, so that they can make an informed choice at the ballots- this is central to the effective exercise of our electoral franchise.

"We believe that citizens would hugely benefit by hearing directly from our political leaders through a public debate on a non partisan and non-commercial platform. It would be ideal if the public heard not just the questions of each side, but also the responses. We are of the view that this would help to strengthen our democratic process immensely. This bears more relevance as we are the world's largest democracy, and the entire world is watching our elections keenly. A public debate such as this would, therefore, seat a great precedent, not just by educating the public, but also in projecting the true image of a healthy and vibrant democracy," the letter read.

The three prominent figures cordially urged the two prominent leaders, who represent the voices of their respective factions vying for public support, to engage in a public discussion on the pivotal election issues.

The specifics of the debate, including the location, duration, moderation, and format, could be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

"We trust you will consider our request positively. We also suggest, and only if either of you is unavailable to address this debate, you may nominate a representative to the debate,'' added the letter.