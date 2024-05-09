Highest decline in fertility rate among Muslims: Population Foundation of India

NEW DELHI: Population growth rates are not linked to religion and the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) among all religious groups is declining, with the highest decrease observed among Muslims, NGO Population Foundation of India has said amid a debate over the increase in the population of minorities in India.

According to a recent working paper compiled by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), the share of the Hindu population decreased by 7. 82 per cent between 1950 and 2015 in India, while that of Muslims increased by 43. 15 per cent, suggesting that there is a conducive environment in the country to foster diversity.

The study led to a slugfest among political parties, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the "appeasement politics" of the Congress led to the increase in the population of Muslims in the country.

In a statement, the Population Foundation of India said it is deeply concerned about recent media reports "misreporting" the findings from the study to spread alarm regarding the growth of the Muslim population in the country.

"The study's focus on changes in the share of majority and minority religious groups globally over a 65-year period should not be used to incite fear or discrimination against any community," it said.

According to census figures, the decadal growth rate for Muslims has been declining over the past three decades.