If new govt comes in Delhi, EVMs would be thrown into a river: Farooq Abdullah

GANDERBAL (J-K): National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Thursday said if the BJP loses the Lok Sabha elections, the new government would discard the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in polls.

Abdullah said the EVMs were not being used anywhere else in the world "but it was forced on us here".

"God willing, if a new government comes in Delhi, these machines would be thrown into a river," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

"This machine is a theft machine. When you vote, make sure to check there is sound and light when you vote. If you do not see light, then ask the officials there. Do not be afraid. Also check the VVPAT to see if your vote has been cast on the NC symbol," Abdullah said addressing a public rally here in the central Kashmir district.