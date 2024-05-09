India, France to hold Exercise Shakti in Meghalaya to enhance joint military capability

NEW DELHI: The militaries of India and France are holding Exercise Shakti to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake multi domain operations in a sub-conventional scenario.

Sources confirmed that the exercise is scheduled to be held at Umroi, Meghalaya, from May 13-26.

"The Indian contingent comprising 90 personnel is being represented primarily by a battalion of the Rajput Regiment besides personnel from other arms and services. Observers from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force will also form part of the exercise. The French contingent comprising 90 personnel will be represented mainly by personnel from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE)," said a source.

The exercise is aimed "to enhance joint military capability under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate" which is about action with respect to threats to the peace, breaches of the peace and acts of aggression.

The exercise is expected to be attended by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France, along with Brigadier Mayur Shekatkar of the Indian Army and several other senior military and civilian dignitaries.