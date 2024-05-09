India talks about reviewing all dimensions of its relationship with Maldives

NEW DELHI: India has talked about reviewing all dimensions of its relationship with Maldives. This was discussed during a bilateral meeting between the visiting Foreign Minister of Maldives, Moosa Zameer, and with External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar in Delhi on Thursday.

It may be recalled that tomorrow (May 10th) is the deadline set by Maldives for India to withdraw its military personnel from the archipelago. Of the 88 personnel stationed, two batches have already returned, with the last expected soon.

"We will be reviewing the various dimensions of our ties. It is in our common interest that we reach an understanding on how best we take our relationship forward,’’ said Dr Jaishankar.

"As close and proximate neighbours, the development of India’s ties with Maldives is based on mutual interests and reciprocal sensitivity," Dr Jaishankar said.

FM Zameer is on his first official visit to India since the new government was formed in Maldives.

"We exchanged perspectives on increasing engagement and exchanges between Maldives and India, both bilaterally and in the international arena,’" said FM Zameer.

India reiterated its support to Maldives during times of need, emphasizing its role as a key provider of development assistance. "India has been a key provider of development assistance to the Maldives. Our projects have benefited the lives of people of your country; contributed directly to the quality of life. They range from infrastructure projects and social initiatives to medical evacuation and health facilities. We have also extended financial support on favourable terms in the past,’’ Dr Jaishankar said.

India has been a First Responder on numerous occasions for Maldives. India’s cooperation has also enhanced the security and well-being of Maldives through shared activities, equipment provisioning, capacity building and training.

"The world is today passing through a volatile and uncertain period. In such times, as we saw during Covid, during natural disasters and economic difficulties, close partnerships with neighbors are of great value," Dr Jaishankar added.