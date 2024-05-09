Indian student missing in Chicago since May 2

CHICAGO: An Indian student has been reported missing in Chicago since May 2.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was in touch with the police and Indian diaspora to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Chicago stated, "The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi is incommunicado since 2nd May. Consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh."