Low polling in Maharashtra story of Baramati

MUMBAI: Maharashtra recorded a 54.99 per cent voter turnout across eleven Lok Sabha seats, with Kolhapur registering the highest at 63.71% and Baramati recording the lowest at 45.68%.

According to the Election Commission of India, the polling percentages were as follows: Latur 55.38 per cent, Sangli 52.56 percent, Baramati 45.68 percent, Hatkalangale 62.18 per cent, Kolhapur 63.71 per cent, Madha 50.00 per cent, Osmanabad 52.78 per cent, Raigad 50.31 per cent, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg 53.75 per cent, Satara 54.11 per cent, and Solapur 49.17 per cent in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

The polling was peaceful except for a few isolated incidents. In Baramati, Madha and Hatkalangale, there were allegations and counter-allegations about the distribution of money.

NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar posted a series of videos where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, leading NCP workers, was purportedly seen offering money in exchange for votes. Local workers from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP opposed the distribution, leading to skirmishes between two groups in Baramati.

“A police vehicle was used to distribute money for votes by the ruling party. Ajit Pawar’s sugar factory was also involved in the distribution. The EC should take cognizance of these incidents,”said Rohit Pawar.