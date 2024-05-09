Malpractice in NEET exam at Gujarat centre; FIR against teacher, 2 others; Rs 7 lakh seized

GODHRA: A criminal case has been registered against a schoolteacher in Godhra in Gujarat's Panchmahal district and two others for their alleged involvement in trying to help six candidates appearing for the NEET-UG competitive exam by promising to solve their papers for a sum of Rs 10 lakh each, police said on Thursday.

The racket was unearthed at a Godhra school designated as a centre for the NEET-UG exam held on Sunday for entrance to medical colleges after the district collector received a tip-off that some persons were involved in malpractice, according to an FIR.

A physics teacher identified as Tushar Bhatt, who was the deputy superintendent of exam at the centre, was booked along with two others -- Parsuram Roy and Arif Vora.

Rs 7 lakh in cash was recovered from Bhatt's car which was paid to him by Vora as an advance to help a candidate get into the merit list, said the police.

As per an understanding reached between the accused and some NEET-UG (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) aspirants, the latter were asked to leave blank questions whose answers they did not know.

The answers of these questions were to be written once the papers were collected after the exam, they said, quoting the FIR.