Mentally unstable man lynched after killing two in Aligarh

LUCKNOW: In a bizarre incident, a 29-year-old mentally unstable man allegedly clubbed two men in their 50s to death after which he was lynched by a violent crowd in Noorpur village in Aligarh district on Wednesday.

As per the district police sources, adequate police force was deployed in the area to ensure peace in the village after three deaths.

According to Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjeev Suman, a mentally unstable man, Afzal, a Dalit Muslim, who was a resident of nearby Mehndipur village in Gautam Budh Nagar district, hit Lalaram Kumhar with a stick on his head and then delivered repeated blows till the victim fell unconscious. Afzal then removed his own clothes, put them on the unconscious Kumhar, and set the clothes on fire which charred the body to a large extent.

After Lalaram, Afzal shifted his focus to Jafar Iqbal who was working in the adjacent agriculture field. He attacked Iqbal with the stick. Both Lalaram and Afzal were declared ‘brought dead’ at the hospital, said the SPP.

Witnesses informed the police that Afzal also assaulted a group of women who screamed upon witnessing him setting Lalaram on fire. Subsequently, in a state of undress, Afzal chased after the women. Later, some villagers chased Afzal and lynched him before informing the local Tappal police station in the Aligarh district.

As per police sources, Afzal had been in an asylum for three years and was undergoing treatment for his mental condition at a hospital in New Delhi and had an appointment scheduled with his doctor on Wednesday. However he fled his home on Tuesday night committing the two murders before being killed by the mob the following morning.

Authorities reported that Afzal was under the influence of dry intoxication when he carried out the attacks on the victims and the women. The district police authorities, meanwhile, initiated an inquiry into the incident. “Legal action will be taken once our probe is completed. We have deployed a police force in the village to maintain peace,” said the SSP.