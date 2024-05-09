Nityanand Rai eyes hat-trick, hopes Ujiarpur voters would caste away anti-incumbency

PATNA: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai could not have asked for more when his senior colleague Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him his jigri (favourite) and promised to make him a bada aadmi (big man) after the Lok Sabha polls. Shah’s remarks came at an election rally in Bihar’s Ujiarpur, from where Rai is trying to hit a hat-trick.

Shah’s words carry weight, but Rai needs to surmount anti-incumbency and get the caste equation right. His opponent is ex-state minister and RJD leader Alok Kumar Mehta, who is seeking to avenge his 2014 defeat at the hands of Rai.

The fight is keenly watched for the contrasting electoral strategies. While the BJP is focusing on national issues, the RJD is raising unresolved local problems. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is largely focusing on national issues, the RJD is raising unresolved local problems to dent the prospects of the NDA candidate.