Pawar sets off rumours on his NCP merger with Congress

MUMBAI : A quiet rumour is gaining strength over the prospects of Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s merger with the parent party, the Congress. Pawar’s recent statement that smaller parties with an ideological primer of Congress should come together and, even merge, has given a fillip to such speculation.

Reports quoted Pawar as saying that since NCP and Congress follow the Gandhi-Nehru ideology, a future assemblage of his party as well as several smaller groups separated from Congress was possible. However, these reports did not offer any clarity over the NCP merger with the Congress.

Pawar has praised Rahul Gandhi and his acceptance in the Congress. Source said that after three phases of Lok Sabha elections and looking at the prospect of his party and Congress, he appears to have thrown the ball into the Congress court for a reaction.

“After a split in NCP, Pawar had a meeting with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over the merger of his party with the parent party, but there were some wrinkles left for straightening out by both sides,” said a source. “Pawar thinks this is the right time to push for merger that was kept on the back burner for several months and get the best possible deal. Today, Congress also needs a strong and experienced hand to sail through the difficult situation,” said the source.

Another source said Pawar and Rahul who earlier shared love-hate relations developed good rapport. “Sharad Pawar is 84 years old and cannot work hard so he has to ensure a good place for his daughter Supriya Sule and grand-nephew Rohit Pawar and people who are with him in post-merger scenario in Maharashtra. Pawar is trying to create an atmosphere for big decisions by both parties. He has opened the dialogue. The Congress has to move forward,” said the source.

Former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said most things will depend on the results of the elections. He said if the INDIA alliance wins a majority of seats and forms the government, then Pawar’s words about smaller parties could materialize. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said many regional parties are keen to join the Congress.