Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP of 'influencing' people against Amethi; upholds bond with constituents

LUCKNOW: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused PM Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders of influencing the people of Amethi against the Gandhi family.

She stated that for a period, the people of Amethi were influenced by the opposition's narrative and voted against Rahul Gandhi, resulting in his defeat in 2019. However, she emphasized that their connection with the Gandhi family was never severed.

While addressing a gathering of party workers late on Thursday night in Amethi, Priyanka said, "The BJP tried to misguide the people and incite them against us saying that we only wanted to grab their land and property. Consequently, some of you got swayed and Rahul ji was defeated in 2019. The old ties between my family and you came to a halt for some time but they were never broken," she maintained.

She accused the BJP leaders, especially, PM Modi of practising the politics of lies and theatrics.