Rahul should go to Italy after his defeat in Rae Bareli: Shah

LAKHIMPUR KHERI/KANNAUJ : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing ahead Pakistan’s agenda, saying Congress leader would be defeated in Rae Bareli after which he should settle down in Italy, the only place left for him.

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, he said leaders of opposition parties did not attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple as they were afraid of their vote bank and warned that they would put a “Babri” lock at the temple if they came to power.

“They might be afraid of their vote bank, we are not. Not only did we get the Ram Temple built, Modi also built the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor that was destroyed by Aurangzeb,” he said at a rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, saying that if the opposition wins, crackers will be burst in Pakistan.

“If the INDI Alliance gets the majority, who will be its prime minister? Will Sharad Pawar, Mamata (Banerjee) Didi, (MK) Stalin, Akhilesh or Rahul become the prime minister? It does not even have a prime ministerial candidate. It neither has a leader, a policy nor determination,” he said.

Shah accused the Congress, SP and BSP of defaming the saffron party and Narendra Modi by saying if the prime minister gets 400 seats in the ongoing election, the reservation will be done away with.

He accused the Congress of stalling the Ram temple issue for 70 years and said, “When you made Modi the PM for the second time, he not only won the legal dispute involving the Ram Janmabhoomi but also performed the bhoomi puja of the Ram temple.”

‘Akhilesh didn’t get Yadav nominee outside family’

Charging the SP with being a dynastic party, Shah said Akhilesh Yadav did not get a Yadav candidate outside his family. “Akhilesh is contesting from Kannauj, his wife Dimple Yadav from Manipuri, Aditya Yadav from Budaun, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh,” he said, adding, “Once their children become mature, they will contest from all 80 seats.” He slammed SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav for calling Ram temple ‘bekar’ (useless).