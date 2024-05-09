Rajasthan Congress veterans in spotlight for key election roles

JAIPUR: In the high-stakes arena of Indian politics, the Congress party has strategically entrusted pivotal campaign management responsibilities to seasoned leaders from the Rajasthan Congress.
At the forefront of this strategic deployment is the traditional bastion of the Gandhi family, Amethi. Here, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot assumes the role of bolstering the campaign for Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma. With the formidable challenge posed by BJP’s Smriti Irani, Gehlot’s stewardship is critical in fortifying the Congress stronghold.
Additionally, Gehlot’s extensive involvement in election rallies across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh underscores his significance as a key campaign strategist for the Congress.
In North-East Delhi, another crucial battleground, Sachin Pilot takes charge of navigating Kanhaiya Kumar’s campaign. With Kanhaiya pitted against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, Pilot’s strategic acumen and grassroots connect become instrumental in shaping the electoral narrative. The choice to entrust Pilot with this responsibility reflects the party’s confidence in his ability to mobilise support and counter the opposition effectively.
Similarly, Pilot’s extensive engagements, including 81 rallies across 41 constituencies in ten states, highlight his pan-Indian appeal and organisational prowess.