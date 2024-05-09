Rajasthan Congress veterans in spotlight for key election roles

JAIPUR: In the high-stakes arena of Indian politics, the Congress party has strategically entrusted pivotal campaign management responsibilities to seasoned leaders from the Rajasthan Congress.

At the forefront of this strategic deployment is the traditional bastion of the Gandhi family, Amethi. Here, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot assumes the role of bolstering the campaign for Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma. With the formidable challenge posed by BJP’s Smriti Irani, Gehlot’s stewardship is critical in fortifying the Congress stronghold.