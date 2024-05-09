Rift in Congress, NC widens as INDIA falters in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: In Ladakh Lok Sabha seat where three candidates are in the fray, the INDIA alliance parties have landed in a spot as both National Conference and Congress units in Kargil district have revolted against their parties and backed an independent candidate, an NC leader Haji Hanifa Jan.

NC’s Kargil unit has resigned enmasse instead of backing the INDI Alliance candidate from Leh district while the Congress unit is refusing to support the party candidate.

The Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, the largest in the country with a total area of 173.266 sq km and 1, 82, 571 voters including 91,703 males and 90,867 female voters, is set to go to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20.