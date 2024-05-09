Six Naxalites carrying cumulative reward of Rs 36 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

SUKMA: Six Naxalites carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 36 lakh on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, an official said.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan identified the six as Dudhi Pojja and his wife Dudhi Pojje, Ayate Korsa alias Jayakka, Kawasi Muda, Karam Naranna alias Bhuma and Madkam Sukka alias Rainu.

"Pojja carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head and was part of the Maoists' People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion Number 1 and also a People's Party Committee Member (PPCM). His wife Pojje, with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on her head, was also a member of PLGA battalion Number 1," the SP said.