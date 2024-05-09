'Stop being a crybaby,' Sajad Lone tells Omar after campaign rescheduled on order

SRINAGAR: People's Conference chief Sajad Lone Thursday asked National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah to stop being a "crybaby" and come up with such lies which have a longer shelf life.

Lone's remarks came after Abdullah asked the Election Commission to direct authorities in the north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency to allow his campaign programme as per schedule.

Abdullah's letter to the EC comes a day after the Sopore Superintendent of Police Divya D issued an official directive to the additional district magistrate, outlining the rescheduling of various political activities in the area.

Abdullah and Lone are pitted against each other in the constituency for the Lok Sabha polls.

"Can we stop this TARBAAZI (lying)? We have now stooped to TARBAAZ-Pro. It seems we will need to create a special section to counter lies manufactured by you on an hourly basis," Lone said on X addressing the junior Abdullah.

Lone had called Abdullah a liar before as well after the NC leader claimed that the PC chief had acknowledged he was part of BJP.

Lone, however, denied the charge.

Referring to the SP's directive, Lone said his party has also been instructed to reschedule its programmes.