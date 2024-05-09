'Stop being a crybaby,' Sajad Lone tells Omar after campaign rescheduled on order

SRINAGAR: People's Conference chief Sajad Lone Thursday asked National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah to stop being a "crybaby" and come up with such lies which have a longer shelf life.
Lone's remarks came after Abdullah asked the Election Commission to direct authorities in the north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency to allow his campaign programme as per schedule.
Abdullah's letter to the EC comes a day after the Sopore Superintendent of Police Divya D issued an official directive to the additional district magistrate, outlining the rescheduling of various political activities in the area.
Abdullah and Lone are pitted against each other in the constituency for the Lok Sabha polls.
"Can we stop this TARBAAZI (lying)? We have now stooped to TARBAAZ-Pro. It seems we will need to create a special section to counter lies manufactured by you on an hourly basis," Lone said on X addressing the junior Abdullah.
Lone had called Abdullah a liar before as well after the NC leader claimed that the PC chief had acknowledged he was part of BJP.
Lone, however, denied the charge.
Referring to the SP's directive, Lone said his party has also been instructed to reschedule its programmes.
"In fact both PC and NC have been intimated in the same order, which I have attached for your reference. In wonderment why you couldn't read the whole order," he added.
The former minister in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir also urged Abdullah, a former chief minister, "to stop acting like a cry baby and tell his cronies to come up with lies which have a longer shelf life."
"I was accosted out of a village just two hours back. Ohh God this entitlement of yours is sickening," he said, referring to Abdullah's complaint that EC officials were hampering his campaign.
Lone added, "A humble advice. For your opponents to get unnerved you have to have crowds. Don't expect us to get unnerved with non-existent crowds. Introspect on non-existent crowds. And youngsters chasing you away.