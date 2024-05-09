Three of a family with gunshot wounds found dead inside car in Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: In a shocking incident, three members of a family with gunshot wounds on their heads were found dead inside a car in the Lakhanpur area of Jharsuguda district on Thursday.

The deceased are Sujir Ray, his wife Khusbu Ray and his daughter Arpita Ray.

Police sources said that the bodies were found inside a car parked near a playground at Banipahada in the Lakhanpur area. The deceased are said to be residents of the Kalinagar area in Brajrajnagar under Orient police station limits.

The incident came to light after some locals spotted the bodies and informed the police. The police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that Sujit was working at Vedanta Ltd in Jharsuguda. It is suspected that Sujit first shot his wife and daughter to death and later committed suicide, the sources said. The actual motive is yet to be ascertained. The bodies of the deceased were recovered and sent for postmortem. A scientific team has collected evidence from the spot. Further investigation is on.