TMC lodges complaint against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and others over Sandeshkhali 'sting operation' video

NEW DELHI: The TMC on Thursday lodged a complaint with the EC against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and others, claiming that a saffron party leader has "confessed" on camera that the rape accusations in the Sandeshkhali incident were concocted, sources said on Thursday.

Party sources said their complaint is based on a purported video in which a man claiming to be Gangadhar Kayal, BJP mandal president in Sandeshkhali was heard saying that Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, was "behind the whole conspiracy".

Claiming that Suvendu 'helped' him get this done, the person in the video said that the former told him that the TMC's strongmen in the area wouldn't be arrested unless he is falsely implicated in a "rape case".