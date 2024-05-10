Srinagar: 24 in fray on Farooq turf

SRINAGAR: The high-stake Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to polls in the fourth phase on May 13, is witnessing a triangular contest among NC, PDP and Apni Party, though 24 candidates are in the fray. NC’s Agha Syed Ruhullah, PDP’s Waheed ur Rehman Para and Apni Party’s Mohammad
Ashraf Mir are the key contenders in the first major electoral battle in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Ruhullah lost his father to a militant attack in 2000. Para is facing an NIA probe into a militancy case — he was arrested by NIA under UAPA case and is out on bail.
Post Article 370 abrogation, the ground situation has changed in the Valley and the focus of the polls would be the voter turnout, analysts say. The militancy violence has dropped, stone pelting stopped, separatist politics took a back seat and there has been no election boycott call.
In the changed circumstances, parties and candidates are canvassing across the constituency spread over five districts. For the first time in over three decades, the parties and candidates are freely campaigning. The candidates are visiting the earlier no-go and vulnerable areas, especially in downtown Srinagar and parts of south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts.
The NC, PDP and Apni Party have held a series of poll rallies in Pulwama, Shopian and uptown and downtown Srinagar. The DPAP of Ghulam Nabi Azad has also held rallies in Srinagar.
“Public enthusiasm towards polls was not seen before in the last 30 years. Earlier, it used to be a silent campaign but now it is noisy and very much visible on ground,” a political observer said. Ruhullah and Para are focusing their campaign on Article 370 while Mir of Apni Party is talking about restoration of statehood, providing jobs to the youth and development.
NC and PDP leaders are saying that this poll is not for sadak, bijli or pani but for getting back J&K’s special status that was scrapped by Modi government on August 5, 2019.
The rallies are attracting good attendance and poll hustle bustle has returned to the Valley. Party buntings, banners, flags and posters are visible. Poll campaign vehicles fitted with public address systems keep on moving freely to seek votes for their candidates.
Besides rallies, candidates are holding street corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns, even during the evening hours. The mood of people and the way they are participating in poll campaigns show that there is enthusiasm among them. “There is a visible change in the ground. After seeing the enthusiasm of the people, it can be seen that the polling percentage in this poll would be higher than the previous elections,” said PDP secretary Abdul Hamid Kohsheen.
Due to boycott politics, Srinagar LS seat had recorded only 15.6% turnout in 2019 polls and 25.9% in 2014.
“Due to Article 370 abrogation, there is anger among the people and they want to show this anger through their vote. That is why the poll percentage will be on a higher side this time,” said a political leader.
According to political observers, many factors including improved security situation, no boycott calls, and Article 370 abrogation may lead to better voter turnout in the Srinagar LS seat.
Srinagar Snapshot
1 As many as 52,100 Kashmiri migrant voters across the country are eligible to exercise their franchise. Over 1.13 lakh Kashmiri migrants are registered to cast their votes
