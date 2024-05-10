Srinagar: 24 in fray on Farooq turf

Post Article 370 abrogation, the ground situation has changed in the Valley and the focus of the polls would be the voter turnout, analysts say. The militancy violence has dropped, stone pelting stopped, separatist politics took a back seat and there has been no election boycott call.

In the changed circumstances, parties and candidates are canvassing across the constituency spread over five districts. For the first time in over three decades, the parties and candidates are freely campaigning. The candidates are visiting the earlier no-go and vulnerable areas, especially in downtown Srinagar and parts of south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts.

The NC, PDP and Apni Party have held a series of poll rallies in Pulwama, Shopian and uptown and downtown Srinagar. The DPAP of Ghulam Nabi Azad has also held rallies in Srinagar.

“Public enthusiasm towards polls was not seen before in the last 30 years. Earlier, it used to be a silent campaign but now it is noisy and very much visible on ground,” a political observer said. Ruhullah and Para are focusing their campaign on Article 370 while Mir of Apni Party is talking about restoration of statehood, providing jobs to the youth and development.