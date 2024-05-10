After PM’s jibe, Congress asks BJP for probe into funding by industrialists

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Adani-Ambani jibe at Congress, the grand old party dared the BJP to order a probe on the allegations, saying that the PM’s sensational revelations had shaken the BJP leadership including Home Minister Amit Shah.
PM during an election rally in Telangana said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped talking about the industrialists as Congress could have received black money from Adani and Ambani as part of a deal.
Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Surpiya Shrinate challenged the PM to use the investigating agencies such as CBI and the ED to probe the charges that Ambani- Adani were distributing black money in tempos full of sacks with currency notes to Congress.
“After protecting the corrupt in the last 10 years, Modi has mustered courage to expose the corruption of Adani and Ambani. Rahul Gandhi has been attacking crony capitalism even as he doesn’t hold any governmental post. Gandhi is not scared of anybody. So, Modi also mustered courage and made a revelation about Adani and Ambani,” said Shrinate.
Taking a swipe at the PM, she said, “He said Adani and Ambani supply black money in tempos. He must send the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and the Income Tax to investigate how so much black money was amassed. Why is he scared now? Let the raids start” she said.
“These revelations came from none other than the country’s PM himself,” she said.
The Congress spokesperson claimed that Modi’s sensational revelations had shaken the BJP leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah. “They all have started wondering that if Modi can disown his blue eyed boy, where do they (the BJP leaders) stand,” she said adding that even the officers from different state cadres who had gone on deputation to the centre have started seeking repatriation to their parent cadres.