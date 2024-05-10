After PM’s jibe, Congress asks BJP for probe into funding by industrialists

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Adani-Ambani jibe at Congress, the grand old party dared the BJP to order a probe on the allegations, saying that the PM’s sensational revelations had shaken the BJP leadership including Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM during an election rally in Telangana said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped talking about the industrialists as Congress could have received black money from Adani and Ambani as part of a deal.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Surpiya Shrinate challenged the PM to use the investigating agencies such as CBI and the ED to probe the charges that Ambani- Adani were distributing black money in tempos full of sacks with currency notes to Congress.