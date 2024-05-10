Communal tension in Ahmedabad after mob attacks shrine

AHMEDABAD: Communal tensions flared on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Thursday morning, leading to the detention of thirty-five individuals. The unrest was triggered by an attack on the revered 500-year-old shrine of Imamshah Bawa in Pirana. Assailants completely destroyed the sacred grave of the Sufi saint. The shrine has historically served as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, with its trust comprising members from both communities.

The situation escalated when Muslim trustees and worshippers confronted the attackers, resulting in a violent clash marked by stone-pelting that injured four individuals.

Superintendent of Police Omprakash Jat from Ahmedabad (Rural) reported, “On Tuesday night (May 7), a group vandalised the tombs at Pirana Dargah due to existing tensions, sparking clashes and stone-throwing between the communities.” Jat added that large numbers from both communities gathered at the Dargah site late at night. A police team was promptly deployed to manage the situation and maintain law and order.

“Some individuals, including police personnel, sustained injuries. Following the incident, complaints were filed against unidentified individuals. The police have detained 35 individuals under various sections of the IPC, including charges of attempt to murder, rioting, and damaging public property,” he said.

Stone pelting

The situation escalated when Muslim trustees and worshippers confronted the attackers, resulting in a violent clash marked by stone-pelting that hurt four individuals.