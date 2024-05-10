Delhi Court to pass order on framing charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Friday will pronounce the order on 'framing of charges' against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.

While deferring the order on Tuesday, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot said that the order is in the final stage but some editing work is pending, because of which the date of May 10 is being fixed.

On April 26, the same court dismissed an application moved by Bhushan seeking further investigation into the case, claiming he was not in the country when the alleged sexual harassment took place on September 7, 2022.

Singh claimed that he was not in Delhi on the said date but was in Serbia.

Singh had also placed on record the Call Detail Record of coach Vijender in relation to an alleged incident in the WFI office in New Delhi.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastav earlier submitted that if something has not been argued by defence counsel, it is not the fault of the prosecution. APP submitted that on analysis of CDR, it was found that the location of the coach was in the same area where the WFI office is situated.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan appeared for Brij Bhushan. He argued that the victim went to Bulgaria in August 2022. Thereafter, she went to WFI in September 2022.