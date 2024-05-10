Hope leaders of India and Pakistan create atmosphere for dialogue, resolve issues: Omar Abdullah

KUPWARA: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday said he hoped leaders of India and Pakistan would create an atmosphere for dialogue and resolve mutual concerns and issues.

Abdullah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, was responding to a question on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks on Pakistan.

"I do not want to get into what Aiyar has said. We do not talk to our neighbours because of their nuclear weapons, we have other neighbours who do not have nuclear weapons, but we try to keep good relations with them, be it Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, or Myanmar," the NC leader told reporters here.

Referring to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statement in Parliament that one can change a friend but not a neighbour, Abdullah expressed hope that both countries would create an atmosphere for dialogue.