INDIA bloc to meet EC over delay in Phase-I, II figures

NEW DELHI: Many leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet the Election Commission on Friday over their demand for release of the absolute voter turnout figures in the Lok Sabha polls after each phase.

The opposition leaders will also raise the issue of alleged “use of religious symbols” by BJP in its campaign. Early this week, Congress president

Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to leaders of various opposition parties on the alleged “discrepancies” in the voting data released by the EC.

Kharge questioned the delay in releasing the final voting percentages for the two phases. He urged the INDIA bloc leaders to “collectively, unitedly and unequivocally” raise their voice on the issue.

INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, TMC and CPM, have written to the poll panel separately so far, expressing concern over the alleged “delay” in the release of the voter turnout data in the first two phases. Amid the opposition’s allegations, EC asserted that booth-wise data of the “actual number of votes polled” is available to the candidates soon after the voting ends.