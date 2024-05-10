INDIA bloc to meet EC over delay in Phase-I, II figures

NEW DELHI: Many leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet the Election Commission on Friday over their demand for release of the absolute voter turnout figures in the Lok Sabha polls after each phase.
The opposition leaders will also raise the issue of alleged “use of religious symbols” by BJP in its campaign. Early this week, Congress president
Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to leaders of various opposition parties on the alleged “discrepancies” in the voting data released by the EC.
Kharge questioned the delay in releasing the final voting percentages for the two phases. He urged the INDIA bloc leaders to “collectively, unitedly and unequivocally” raise their voice on the issue.
INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, TMC and CPM, have written to the poll panel separately so far, expressing concern over the alleged “delay” in the release of the voter turnout data in the first two phases. Amid the opposition’s allegations, EC asserted that booth-wise data of the “actual number of votes polled” is available to the candidates soon after the voting ends.
In a statement, the EC also said it attaches “due importance” to the timely release of turnout figures after each phase of the poll, and said not just constituency, but booth-wise data of the actual number of votes polled is available with the candidates, which is a statutory requirement.
The EC officially shared the turnout figures for the first two phases on April 30 -- 66.14% in phase one and 66.71% in phase two. For the third phase that took place on Tuesday, EC’s app showed on Wednesday that 65.55% voting had occurred.
Opposition parties have however sought the details of the number of voters who exercised their franchise.
They have also approached EC over speeches made by PM Modi and other BJP leaders during poll campaigns, alleging that the Model Code of Conduct had been violated. Based on the complaints made by opposition parties as well as BJP, EC had earlier issued notices to BJP president JP Nadda and Congress president Kharge over alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct by leaders from their parties.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that since April 13, the party lodged 59 complaints with EC against BJP for violations of the Model Code of Conduct, Representation of Peoples Act 1951, and Supreme Court verdicts.
