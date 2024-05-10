INTERVIEW | ‘My life changed completely after Hemant’s arrest’

Kalpana Soren, the wife of jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sroen, has projected herself as the JMM top leader since the arrest of her husband in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. In an interview with Mukesh Ranjan, she says that her life changed completely after her husband’s arrest in January. Excerpts:

How has been your political journey in the last two months?

My life has changed completely after January 31, the day Hemant ji was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED), because everything happened suddenly and created disturbances for me. I have now crossed all hurdles and we are in election mode. We are working hard to fight for the existence of ‘Jharkhandi’ identity.

How do you see the decision made by Sita Soren to quit JMM and join BJP?

The decision made by my elder sister-in-law came to us through the media, which shocked us. I was already shattered by the action taken against Hemant Soren ji and it took us some time to come out of that. I believe her decision is her personal and I respect, admire her as a younger sister-in-law.

Did you discuss with your husband the ‘Plan-B’ that if he is arrested, then what was to be done?

I was very much concerned about Hemant ji, especially about the ED action. I was taking care of the legal part, and since everyone in the family is engaged with his or her own responsibility, therefore, I think it is my personal duty as a wife and as a human being, that I should stand up for my family, for the party and for the party workers.

After a gap was created due to the arrest of Hemant ji, the party workers used to visit my residence and told me that they are missing Hemant ji and asking me to come out and take care of them. Due to the situation which arose and the responsibility I took up on my birthday, March 3, I took blessings of my in-laws and took a plunge into active politics.