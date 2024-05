Join Ajit, Shinde instead of dying with Congress: PM Modi tells Pawar, Uddhav

NANDURBAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the "duplicate NCP and Shiv Sena" have made up their minds to merge with the Congress after the June 4 Lok Sabha election results, but should instead join Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

"A big leader here who is active for 40-50 years is worried after polling in Baramati (Lok Sabha seat). He says that after June 4, smaller parties, in order to survive, will merge with the Congress," Modi said, without naming Sharad Pawar.

"This means the nakli NCP and nakli Shiv Sena have made up their minds to merge with the Congress," Modi said, addressing an election rally in Nandurbar district of north Maharashtra.

"But instead of dying by merging with the Congress, come to Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde," Modi said.

"In the next couple of years, several regional parties will associate more closely with the Congress. Or they may look at the option of merging with the Congress if they believe that is the best for their party," Sharad Pawar had told The Indian Express.

Speaking at the rally, Modi also accused the Congress of conspiring to end "Hindu aastha" (faith).