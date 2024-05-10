Mentally unstable man clubs 2 to death, lynched

LUCKNOW: A mentally unstable man (29) allegedly clubbed two men in their 50’s to death after which he was lynched in Noorpur village in Aligarh district on Wednesday. As per the district police sources, adequate police force was deployed in the area to ensure peace in the village.
According to Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjeev Suman, a mentally unstable man, Afzal, a Dalit Muslim, was a resident of Mehndipur village in Gautam Budh Nagar district. He hit Lalaram Kumhar with a stick on his head and repeated blows till the victim fell unconscious. Afzal then removed his own clothes, put them on Kumhar, and set the clothes on fire which charred the body.
Then he attacked Iqbal with a stick. Both Lalaram and Afzal were declared brought dead at the hospital, said the SPP. The villagers said that Afzal also attacked women who screamed after they saw him putting Lalaram on fire.
Afzal had been in an asylum for three years and was undergoing treatment for his mental condition at a hospital in New Delhi. He had an appointment with the doctor on Wednesday but he fled his home on Tuesday and killed two persons before being killed by the mob. The police sources claimed that Afzal was under the influence of dry intoxication at the time of the incident. “Legal action will be taken once our probe is completed. We have deployed a police force in the village to maintain peace,” said the SSP.
‘Asylum for three years’
