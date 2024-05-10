Mentally unstable man clubs 2 to death, lynched

Then he attacked Iqbal with a stick. Both Lalaram and Afzal were declared brought dead at the hospital, said the SPP. The villagers said that Afzal also attacked women who screamed after they saw him putting Lalaram on fire.

Afzal had been in an asylum for three years and was undergoing treatment for his mental condition at a hospital in New Delhi. He had an appointment with the doctor on Wednesday but he fled his home on Tuesday and killed two persons before being killed by the mob. The police sources claimed that Afzal was under the influence of dry intoxication at the time of the incident. “Legal action will be taken once our probe is completed. We have deployed a police force in the village to maintain peace,” said the SSP.

