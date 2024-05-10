ADR moves SC, seeks release of voter turnout data for LS polls in 'absolute numbers' within 48 hrs of polling

NEW DELHI: An NGO has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data in "absolute figures" on its website within 48 hours of conclusion of polling for each phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has filed an interim application in its 2019 PIL seeking directions to the poll panel that “scanned legible copies of Form 17C Part-I (Account of Votes Recorded)” of all polling stations be uploaded immediately after the polls.

“Direct the Election Commission to provide tabulated polling station-wise data in absolute figures of the number of votes polled as recorded in Form 17C Part- I after each phase of polling in the on-going 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also a tabulation of constituency-wise figures of voter turnout in absolute numbers in the on-going 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” the NGO said.

It said that the plea was filed to ensure that the democratic process is not subverted by electoral irregularities.