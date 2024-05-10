PM to hit Varanasi roadshow on May 13, file nomination next day

LUCKNOW : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to file his nomination papers seeking a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. On the eve of the nomination, the PM will hold a massive roadshow in his parliamentary constituency on May 13.
Sources said the proposed Modi roadshow would be a reflection of the country’s cultural diversity as people from southern states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bengal and those settled in Varanasi will be showering petals on him along the route. Next day, during PM’s nomination, a galaxy of BJP-led NDA leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda and chief ministers of all NDA-ruled states are also likely to be present. In the run-up to the nomination, scores of drones will start flying over Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi displaying the progress report and development works of the Modi government.
The drone show will begin on Thursday evening and will continue till May 12 (Sunday).
“Hundreds of drones will fly over Dashashwamedh Ghat depicting the development works from May 9 to May 12,” UP BJP social media co-convenor Shashi Shekhar posted on X.
BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal held a marathon meeting with members of different communities to decide their place on the roadshow route. He also held meetings with poll managers and teams being engaged to finalise preparations at Modi’s central election office in Mahmoorganj till late evening.
During the meeting, all points between the Malviya statue at Lanka and Kashi Vishwanath Dham were discussed to decide on spots for different communities and organisations.
Moreover, considering previous roadshows in Kashi, organisers are considering introducing new elements to this year’s event. Varanasi is now considered a Modi stronghold. He won the seat twice on 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has been fielding Ajay Rai, the current UPCC chief, against Modi in Varanasi since 2014. This is the third time that Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Modi won the seat with a margin of over 6,74,664 votes with a vote share of 63.6%. In 2014, Modi had contested from two Lok Sabha seats -- Vadodara in Gujarat and Varanasi in UP. This time, the real challenge for the party would be to increase his winning margin.
The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments -- Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri. The voting for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the seventh phase of the elections on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.
