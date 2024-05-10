PM to hit Varanasi roadshow on May 13, file nomination next day

LUCKNOW : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to file his nomination papers seeking a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. On the eve of the nomination, the PM will hold a massive roadshow in his parliamentary constituency on May 13.

Sources said the proposed Modi roadshow would be a reflection of the country’s cultural diversity as people from southern states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bengal and those settled in Varanasi will be showering petals on him along the route. Next day, during PM’s nomination, a galaxy of BJP-led NDA leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda and chief ministers of all NDA-ruled states are also likely to be present. In the run-up to the nomination, scores of drones will start flying over Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi displaying the progress report and development works of the Modi government.

The drone show will begin on Thursday evening and will continue till May 12 (Sunday).