‘Pregnant women should avoid taking processed foods for healthy foetus’
NEW DELHI: Highly processed foods high in fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS) with poor nutrient content should be avoided by pregnant women, as their consumption can harm the growth and development of the fetus, according to the latest revised dietary guidelines from the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN).
Instead, a pregnant woman should eat a wide variety of foods to ensure that both her nutritional needs and those of her growing fetus are met. “The poor nutritional status of pregnant women and inadequate intake of calorie-, protein-, and micronutrient-rich foods, or diets high in fat, sugar, and salt, can harm the growth of the fetus,” the report said.
It also notes that undernourished women are at a higher risk of giving birth to babies who are small for gestational age or have low birth weight, or may deliver preterm. The report advises that smoking and alcohol consumption should be avoided as well.
The guidelines list dietary plans not only for pregnant and lactating women, but also for those planning to conceive. It also outlines different diets for women having normal pregnancies and for those who lead sedentary lifestyles.
It notes that mineral and vitamin requirements can be met by consuming a variety of beans and seasonal vegetables, including green leafy vegetables, fresh fruits, and animal-source foods. Milk is the best source of biologically available calcium but is a poor source of iron. Pregnant women should also get adequate sunlight exposure, which is essential for meeting vitamin D requirements.
According to R. Dhanalakshmi, consultant, dietitian, and nutritionist at Motherhood Hospital, Chennai, the ICMR-NIN revised diet guidelines will significantly help pregnant and lactating women in planning their diets. “Pregnant women should take a balanced diet rich in cereals, pulses, nuts, seeds, vegetables, fruits, lean meats, dairy, and marine fish. This will ensure essential nutrients for their own and fetal well-being.”