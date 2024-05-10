‘Rae Bareli is now a Modi citadel as time has changed’

RAE BARELI : For Dinesh Pratap Singh, the former Congress member poised to challenge Rahul Gandhi as BJP candidate in Rae Bareli in the election, “time is an ever-changing entity.” Confident of his victory over the Gandhi scion in his stronghold, Singh, who comes from a well-known political family in Rae Bareli, believes that the times when Rae Bareli was considered a Congress bastion are long gone. “Now, time has evolved, and so has Rae Bareli. It has transformed into a citadel of PM Modi,” he said.

Currently, an MLC and minister in the Yogi cabinet, Singh joined the saffron brigade from Congress in September 2018, driven by political ambitions he felt were unachievable as long as he remained overshadowed by the Gandhis in Rae Bareli. Before his defection, Singh and his four younger brothers were close associates and campaign managers for the Gandhis in the region.

Singh’s political journey took a significant turn when he was selected by the BJP to run in the 16th Lok Sabha polls against former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2019. Despite his defeat, Singh took solace in securing 38% of the votes and reducing Sonia Gandhi’s victory margin from 3.52 lakh votes in 2014 to 1.67 lakh.